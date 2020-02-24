UrduPoint.com
732,071 Children Immunized Anti-polio Vaccines

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

As many as 732,071 children under the age of 5-years were administered anti-polio vaccines during the anti-polio drive in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 732,071 children under the age of 5-years were administered anti-polio vaccines during the anti-polio drive in the district.

District Coordinator Preventives, Dr Zakir Ali told APP that parents of 139 children refused to administer polio vaccine to their children.

However, 137 of those children were administered anti-polio vaccines with the help of concerned Assistant Commissioners and police.

The number of left-out children remained two.

He told the district government had announced appreciation certificates and prizes for polio workers who worked with dedication in the campaign while strict action was ordered against workers showing negligence in performing their duties.

