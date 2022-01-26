8th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

The eighth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here and has been handed over to Lao authorities

VIENTIANE, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The eighth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here and has been handed over to Lao authorities.

Chinese ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong, when handing over the 1.5 million doses of vaccines Tuesday to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, said the anti-epidemic work in Laos has made positive progress, as the country has exceeded the target of vaccinating 50 percent of its population and COVID-19 infections have reduced significantly.

Phankham said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Laos, China has provided 8.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to Laos, which fully reflects the deep friendship and valuable support.

Laos has met its vaccination target in 2021 with the help of China and is confident to vaccinate 80 percent of its population in 2022, Phankham said, adding, "On behalf of the Lao party, government and the people, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks."