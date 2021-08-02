About 100 People Hospitalized in Southeastern Iran After Sandstorm - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Nearly 100 people have been hospitalized in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan after a sandstorm, the Tasnim news agency said on Monday.

The media said that a total of over 500 people were sent to hospital, while 100 were in need of urgent medical assistance.

The visibility on roads reportedly fell to 500 meters (0.31 miles), while people found it difficult to breathe on the streets.

The sandstorm has already caused over $4 million in damage to the province.