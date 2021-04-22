UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Reports 196 New COVID-19 Cases, 58,542 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:18 PM

Afghanistan reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 58,542 in total

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 196 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 58,542

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 196 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 58,542.

The pandemic has so far claimed 2,565 lives in Afghanistan since February last year, including four deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Forty-nine patients recovered during the cited period.

According to the ministry, more than 390,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Thursday.

