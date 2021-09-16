All contact sports activities banned in KP over surge of corona cases

Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned all types of contact sports, festivals, cultural and other activities and events throughout the province in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus

The contact sports includes Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, water polo, Kabaddi and wrestling, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools are allowed to continue at 50 percent of capacity. Public parks will remain open with strict adherence of COVID SOPS.

All types of indoor gyms would be opened only for vaccinated individuals and members.

Mandatory vaccination of gym staff and management will be responsibility of owner. Broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement of protocols based on risk assessment shall be ensured, it said and added that no mobility shall be allowed except for emergencies.

It said that tourism in the province was open for vaccinated individuals with stringent protocols SOPs of COVID-19 as notified by the tourism department.

District administration and police would work in close liaison to ensure strict implementation of these directives and the violator of the instructions and restrictionswould be penalized under the relevant laws.