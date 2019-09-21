UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alzheimer Spreading In Country, Warns Prof Khalid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:36 PM

Alzheimer spreading in country, warns Prof Khalid

Brain and mental diseases, shortage of Vitamin B, diabetes, paralysis and sleep problems cause Alzheimer disease which is spreading fast in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Brain and mental diseases, shortage of Vitamin B, diabetes, paralysis and sleep problems cause Alzheimer disease which is spreading fast in the country.

This was stated by renowned neuro surgen and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) Prof Khalid Mehmud on the World Alzheimer Day, being observed in the country on Sept 21 like in other parts of the world.

Prof Khalid said that all concerned should take part in campaign for creating awareness among people about the disease. He said the youngsters should avoid sleeping and awakening late and using imbalanced diet. He said that those who had suffered any head or brain injury in childhood were more likely to suffer from Alzheimer disease.

Khalid Mahmud said that presently, around 50 million people in the world were suffering from the disease and people should protect themselves by not using tobacco and other intoxicating items. He suggested that for better mental growth, people should go for book reading and also opt for indoor games like draft and table tennis.

The health expert said that while the world was observing Alzheimer Day, Pakistan was struggling to create awareness about dementia, its prevalence and support options with around one million patients suffering in the country.

Associate Professor of Neurology Dr Mohsin Zaheer and Assistant Professor of Neurology Dr Shahid Mukhtar, in their conversations, said that complaints about sleep and restlessness after awakening in the morning harm memory. They said that in some cases high blood pressure was also the main cause of Alzheimer, but it could occur before also in some cases.

They said that as per a review by the year of 2050, all-over the world one person out of eight would be the patient of Alzheimer. Therefore, we all should remain careful and create awareness and also ensure acting on principles which could save us from the disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Shortage World Punjab Reading National University All From Blood Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

50 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

50 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.