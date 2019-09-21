Alzheimer spreading in country, warns Prof Khalid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Brain and mental diseases, shortage of Vitamin B, diabetes, paralysis and sleep problems cause Alzheimer disease which is spreading fast in the country.

This was stated by renowned neuro surgen and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) Prof Khalid Mehmud on the World Alzheimer Day, being observed in the country on Sept 21 like in other parts of the world.

Prof Khalid said that all concerned should take part in campaign for creating awareness among people about the disease. He said the youngsters should avoid sleeping and awakening late and using imbalanced diet. He said that those who had suffered any head or brain injury in childhood were more likely to suffer from Alzheimer disease.

Khalid Mahmud said that presently, around 50 million people in the world were suffering from the disease and people should protect themselves by not using tobacco and other intoxicating items. He suggested that for better mental growth, people should go for book reading and also opt for indoor games like draft and table tennis.

The health expert said that while the world was observing Alzheimer Day, Pakistan was struggling to create awareness about dementia, its prevalence and support options with around one million patients suffering in the country.

Associate Professor of Neurology Dr Mohsin Zaheer and Assistant Professor of Neurology Dr Shahid Mukhtar, in their conversations, said that complaints about sleep and restlessness after awakening in the morning harm memory. They said that in some cases high blood pressure was also the main cause of Alzheimer, but it could occur before also in some cases.

They said that as per a review by the year of 2050, all-over the world one person out of eight would be the patient of Alzheimer. Therefore, we all should remain careful and create awareness and also ensure acting on principles which could save us from the disease.