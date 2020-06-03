Austria To Scrap Controls At All Land Borders Except Italy
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:25 PM
Austria announced that the entry checks at its land borders introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic would all be scrapped from Thursday, except those at the frontier with Ital
Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Austria announced that the entry checks at its land borders introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic would all be scrapped from Thursday, except those at the frontier with Italy.
"As of tomorrow there will be no more checks in order to enter Austria," Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a press conference Wednesday, but added that restrictions on the border with Italy would remain in force for now.