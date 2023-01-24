UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Achieves 100 Percent Polio Vaccination Target In Harsh Weather

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Balochistan achieves 100 percent polio vaccination target in harsh weather

Balochistan has achieved 100 percent target of administering vaccines to children under five years of age during the three-day nationwide anti-polio campaign, despite its difficult terrain, and amid harsh weather conditions, including cold winds and heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan has achieved 100 percent target of administering vaccines to children under five years of age during the three-day nationwide anti-polio campaign, despite its difficult terrain, and amid harsh weather conditions, including cold winds and heavy snowfall.

In visuals shared by the emergency operation cell (EOC) Balochistan and health department, female polio workers can be seen walking close to mud-walled houses in Barshore area of the Pishin district to provide anti-polio drops to the children.

Marjana, a community health worker, could be seen engaged in the anti-polio campaign despite heavy snowfall and harsh weather in the Pishin district of Balochistan province.

Anti-polio campaign was kicked off in Balochistan like in other parts of the country to eradicate the crippling virus. Thousands of polio workers were involved in the campaign to make it successful.

Despite heavy snowfall and harsh weather, the polio workers continued the campaign with full determination in most parts of northern Balochistan.

Balochistan has not reported a single case for the last two years, and there are no environmental samples detected so far.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili had vowed to eradicate the crippling virus from the country's largest province in terms of area.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Polio Pishin From

Recent Stories

SEWA central region projects tops AED 92 million i ..

SEWA central region projects tops AED 92 million in 2022

4 minutes ago
 Protecting Amazon a tough task, says Brazil's envi ..

Protecting Amazon a tough task, says Brazil's environment minister

16 minutes ago
 Some 60,000 US National Guard Members Do Not Have ..

Some 60,000 US National Guard Members Do Not Have Medical Coverage - Chief

16 minutes ago
 Former Portugal boss Santos named as Poland coach

Former Portugal boss Santos named as Poland coach

16 minutes ago
 Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 D ..

Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect at Large - Police

16 minutes ago
 Customs organize motorcycle rally

Customs organize motorcycle rally

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.