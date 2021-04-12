UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Shuts Down Offices, Transport Amid Pandemic Surge

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:12 PM

Bangladesh shuts down offices, transport amid pandemic surge

Bangladesh authorities on Monday ordered an eight-day closure of all offices and international and domestic transport, as coronavirus cases hit a new high

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Bangladesh authorities on Monday ordered an eight-day closure of all offices and international and domestic transport, as coronavirus cases hit a new high.

The drastic measure will take effect from Wednesday, said a government statement.

More Stories From Health

