Bangladesh Shuts Down Offices, Transport Amid Pandemic Surge
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:12 PM
Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Bangladesh authorities on Monday ordered an eight-day closure of all offices and international and domestic transport, as coronavirus cases hit a new high.
The drastic measure will take effect from Wednesday, said a government statement.