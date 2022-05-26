Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 36 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and nine local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Thursday.

On Wednesday, 36 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.