UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil To Test COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By University Of Oxford

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:26 PM

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccine developed by University of Oxford

The Brazilian government has authorized testing in the country for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, officials said on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Brazilian government has authorized testing in the country for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, officials said on Wednesday.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) said that the vaccine is one of the pioneers in the fight against the virus, and Brazil will be the first country outside the United Kingdom where its efficacy will be tested.

The study is supported by the Brazilian Ministry of Health and will be performed on volunteers who have not been previously infected with the virus, and the trial will be administered under the direction of Brazilian health authorities and research institutions.

The vaccine has tested effective on laboratory monkeys and is currently being administered to 10,000 volunteers in the United Kingdom. To prove its effectiveness, scientists decided to expand testing to Brazil, which comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States.

The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil has increased by record 1,349 to 32,548 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Wednesday, and the number of confirmed cases has risen by 28,633 to 584,016.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 28,936 new cases and 1,262 new fatalities.

Related Topics

Died Oxford Brazil United Kingdom United States Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) calls for revie ..

4 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 6,075 as total ..

4 minutes ago

Hospital pharmacy gutted in Shiekupura

4 minutes ago

Knife attack in Chinese primary school wounds 39

4 minutes ago

Global auditing firm KPMG opens new office in east ..

4 minutes ago

Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of S ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.