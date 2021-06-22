Brunei reports one new imported COVID-19 case, 256 cases in total

Brunei reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 256

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 256.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, Case 256 is a 44-year-old man who arrived in the country from Manila, the Philippines on June 9, 2021. He does not have any symptom of infection.

Investigation and contact tracing have found that there is no close contact as he was quarantined upon arrival.

The new case is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with seven other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of the new case, a total of 115 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 412 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

There have been three deaths and 245 recovered patients from COVID-19 so far in Brunei.