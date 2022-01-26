Bulgaria sets new daily record of 12,399 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bulgaria reported a record number of 12,399 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 903,676, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday

SOFIA, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Bulgaria reported a record number of 12,399 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 903,676, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous daily record of 11,181 new cases was reported on Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, 73 more COVID-19 related deaths and 2,688 more recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 32,869 and 653,678, respectively, it added.

It also said that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria surged to 217,129, a record high since the onset of the pandemic, and more than double since Jan.

2 when the first Omicron cases were confirmed in the country.

At the same time, despite official efforts to persuade people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, only 10,667 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of administered vaccines to 4.11 million.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, only 28.7 percent of Bulgaria's population has been fully vaccinated, ranking last in the European Union.