Cambodia Receives New Batch Of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:16 PM

A plane carrying a new batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine landed in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Saturday, giving another boost to the country in its vaccination drive

Health ministry's secretary of state Yok Sambath, who welcomed the arrival of the vaccine at the Phnom Penh International Airport, said the jab was purchased from Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

China is the major vaccine supplier to the Southeast Asian nation, she said, adding that with the subsequent arrivals of the vaccines, the kingdom has enough jabs to sustain its inoculation drive.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10. To date, some 7.23 million people, or 72.3 percent, of the 10 million targeted adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccines, according to the health ministry.

