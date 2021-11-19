UrduPoint.com

Camel Milk Blessing For Diabetic Patients: Dr Ali Raza

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:57 AM

Camel milk blessing for diabetic patients: Dr Ali Raza

Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab is working on promotion of camel milk across the province with an objective to offer handsome returns to the cattle breeders and provide fresh milk to people as it has many medicinal benefits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab is working on promotion of camel milk across the province with an objective to offer handsome returns to the cattle breeders and provide fresh milk to people as it has many medicinal benefits.

Camel milk is 100 percent organic and is very much beneficial for health. It has low sugar content, more iron and vitamins with immunity enhancing properties.

This was stated by Dr .Syed Ali Raza, a nutritionist while talking to APP here on Friday.

He informed that camel milk was good substitute of insulin which was essential for diabetic patients.

The camel milk has anti tumor activity also and a natural cure for skin, heart, eczema and hepatitis C.

Vitamin C is more than 300 percent in camel milk when it is compared to cow milk, Dr Ali added.

Punjab government has installed a plant in Pattoki with an aim to process the milk and supply it to various markets. One litre of camel milk is available against Rs 130 in markets. The basic aim of marketing of the milk is to improve financial condition of the camel farmers. The milk is collected from various parts of the province on daily basis by special vans he added.

Dr Ali Raza observed that one litre of camel milk has nearly 52 units of insulin, which could help maintain health of diabetic patients.

Related Topics

Punjab Immunity Cure Pattoki Market From Government

Recent Stories

NHA clarifies news item about Ayub Bridge at Havel ..

NHA clarifies news item about Ayub Bridge at Havelian

11 seconds ago
 Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimu ..

Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimulus

13 seconds ago
 Encroachments removed in Qasimabad for smooth flow ..

Encroachments removed in Qasimabad for smooth flow of traffic

14 seconds ago
 Covid-19: India records 11,106 new cases

Covid-19: India records 11,106 new cases

13 minutes ago
 Mexico, US, Canada Agree on Joint Economic Develop ..

Mexico, US, Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control

4 minutes ago
 India’s Modi backs down on farm perform in surpr ..

India’s Modi backs down on farm perform in surprise victory for protesters

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.