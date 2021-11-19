Camel milk blessing for diabetic patients: Dr Ali Raza

Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab is working on promotion of camel milk across the province with an objective to offer handsome returns to the cattle breeders and provide fresh milk to people as it has many medicinal benefits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab is working on promotion of camel milk across the province with an objective to offer handsome returns to the cattle breeders and provide fresh milk to people as it has many medicinal benefits.

Camel milk is 100 percent organic and is very much beneficial for health. It has low sugar content, more iron and vitamins with immunity enhancing properties.

This was stated by Dr .Syed Ali Raza, a nutritionist while talking to APP here on Friday.

He informed that camel milk was good substitute of insulin which was essential for diabetic patients.

The camel milk has anti tumor activity also and a natural cure for skin, heart, eczema and hepatitis C.

Vitamin C is more than 300 percent in camel milk when it is compared to cow milk, Dr Ali added.

Punjab government has installed a plant in Pattoki with an aim to process the milk and supply it to various markets. One litre of camel milk is available against Rs 130 in markets. The basic aim of marketing of the milk is to improve financial condition of the camel farmers. The milk is collected from various parts of the province on daily basis by special vans he added.

Dr Ali Raza observed that one litre of camel milk has nearly 52 units of insulin, which could help maintain health of diabetic patients.