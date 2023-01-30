UrduPoint.com

CCPO Wants Citizens, Students Sensitise About Drug Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CCPO wants citizens, students sensitise about drug abuse

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Monday that prevention from drug abuse and promotion of safe and healthy communities should be the topmost priority of all concerned in the present circumstances

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Monday that prevention from drug abuse and promotion of safe and healthy communities should be the topmost priority of all concerned in the present circumstances.

He stressed the need to sensitise citizens, particularly students and parents, about drug abuse through holding of awareness workshops and seminars with the help of media, civil society and educational institutions. He said the Lahore police had been doing tireless efforts to eliminate the menace of drugs from society with the help of all stakeholders.

He said during the current month, 940 drug-peddlers were arrested, and 936 cases were registered against them by the Lahore police. The police recovered more than 368-kg hashish, 7.

6kg heroin, 462-gram ICE and 1,0931 litres of liquor.

Also, the City Division police arrested 221 narcotics sellers, Model Town division 208, Cantt 185, Sadar Division 146, Iqbal Town Division 97, whereas the Civil Lines Division police arrested 83 drug-peddlers during this period.

Bilal Kamyana said that Lahore police had been initiating crackdowns on drug-trafficking. Police have enhanced mutual cooperation and intelligence-sharing with Anti Narcotics Force and other related departments to cut the entire drug supply chain and get access to the inter-provincial drug-smugglers, the CCPO added.

Families, educational institutions and communities could play an important role, especially in supporting youth who could be affected by drug abuse with terrible and long-lasting consequences, Bilal Kamyana added.

More Stories From Health

