Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Narowal Dr. Muhammed Afzal Rajput Visited DHQ Hospital

Published February 07, 2023

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Narowal Dr. Muhammed Afzal Rajput visited DHQ hospital

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Narowal Dr. Muhammed Afzal Rajput visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Tuesday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Narowal Dr. Muhammed Afzal Rajput visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Tuesday.

According to sources, Dr.Afzal visited dialysis ward,blood bank, emergency, children's ward and others sections.

The CEO inquired patients about the facilities being provided by the hospital administration.

District Health Officers Dr. Muhammed Tariq, Dr. Muhammed Zahid Randhawa, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Muhammed Faisal Ishaq, District Coordinator for National Program Dr. Muhammed Naveed Haider, Incharge of Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen, Nursing Incharge Fatima Maqbool, Nabeela Ehsan and others were present on this occasion.

