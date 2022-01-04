UrduPoint.com

China's Xi'an Reports 95 Local COVID-19 Cases Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 05:29 PM

China's Xi'an reports 95 local COVID-19 cases Monday

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 95 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday

XI'AN, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) APP):Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 95 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The city has registered 1,758 local cases since the latest virus resurgence on Dec.

9.

Of the new cases, 78 were discovered while in quarantine, and one was detected during nucleic acid testing in the communities.

Of the total 1,758 cases, 18 have recovered, seven are in critical condition, and 16 in severe condition. The rest are moderate and mild cases.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

SA blind cricket team to tour Pakistan in Feb

SA blind cricket team to tour Pakistan in Feb

3 minutes ago
 China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 11 ..

China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 117.4 bln USD in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes ali ..

Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

7 minutes ago
 Railway passengers in China to top 3 bln in 2022

Railway passengers in China to top 3 bln in 2022

7 minutes ago
 24,000 evacuated, two dead in Indonesian floods

24,000 evacuated, two dead in Indonesian floods

7 minutes ago
 UK Marks First Anniversary of Deploying Oxford/Ast ..

UK Marks First Anniversary of Deploying Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.