Chinese mainland reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Beijing, three each in Hebei and Yunnan, two in Shandong, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Henan and Guangdong, according to the commission.

Sunday also saw reports of 39 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 22 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,660.

There were 2,754 patients still under treatment on Sunday, of whom 11 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.