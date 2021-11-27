UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 5 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:27 PM

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, three were reported in Liaoning and two in Yunnan.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Friday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,608 by Friday, including 809 patients still receiving treatment, of whom seven were in severe condition.

A total of 93,163 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 439 asymptomatic cases, including 370 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Friday.

