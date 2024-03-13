CM Maryam Visits PIC, Inquiries After Patients
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:59 PM
The Punjab chief minister directs the relevant officials to launch medicine service at the doorsteps of patients soon.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached Punjab Institute of Cardiology all of a sudden.
The CM visited the Emergency Block of PIC and inquired about the prevailing situation at the reception counter.
CM Maryam reviewed provision of facilities at the emergency block.
On the complaint of a patient about the non-provision of medicines, CM directed to launch medicine service at the doorsteps of patients soon.
Maryam Nawaz inquired after the undertreatment patients at the emergency block and asked about their well-being. She went to every patient separately, consoled and prayed for their early recovery.
She shook hands with everyone in the Women Ward and had photographs with them on the wish of attendants of the patients. CM inquired from the patients and their attendants about the provision of treatment facilities.
An undertreatment patient Wajida Gul from Peshawars burst into tears while conversing with the CM. She told the CM that she had to come from Peshawar by leaving her children behind for undertaking her treatment. She acknowledged that treatment facilities in Lahore are comparatively much better.
CM directed the hospital officials to provide even better treatment facilities to Wajida Gul.
CM inquired from an elderly patient as how long she has been admitted in the hospital. The woman told the CM that she has arrived in the hospital since one week. The elderly patient held the hand of CM Maryam Nawaz and prayed for her. The elderly patient remarked that their leader is Nawaz Sharif and conveyed her Salam to him.
CM replied that that she has come to inquire after her health on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. CM listened to the problems of nurses at the emergency counter and directed the Health Minister to undertake a prompt action in this regard.
Maryam Nawaz identified spilling of water from the installed airconditioner in the ward and directed to undertake its cleaning.
CM expressed her displeasure over witnessing dirty bedsheets lying on the beds. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Suleman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and other relevant officials also accompanied the CM.
Recent Stories
PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands
Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..
AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed
Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing
Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth
Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints
IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi
Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit
No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner
Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM
Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'
More Stories From Health
-
Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan2 days ago
-
Blood camp held at SNGPL office2 days ago
-
Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities8 days ago
-
Breast cancer has become most common disease in few years: expert8 days ago
-
Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers8 days ago
-
COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust team conduct free cataract eye surgeries in Somalia8 days ago
-
Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts12 days ago
-
Free medical camp organized at NPC13 days ago
-
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study13 days ago
-
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)13 days ago
-
Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: Study14 days ago
-
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study15 days ago