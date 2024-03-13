CM Maryam visits PIC, inquiries after patients

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Punjab chief minister directs the relevant officials to launch medicine service at the doorsteps of patients soon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached Punjab Institute of Cardiology all of a sudden.

The CM visited the Emergency Block of PIC and inquired about the prevailing situation at the reception counter.

CM Maryam reviewed provision of facilities at the emergency block.

On the complaint of a patient about the non-provision of medicines, CM directed to launch medicine service at the doorsteps of patients soon.

Maryam Nawaz inquired after the undertreatment patients at the emergency block and asked about their well-being. She went to every patient separately, consoled and prayed for their early recovery.

She shook hands with everyone in the Women Ward and had photographs with them on the wish of attendants of the patients. CM inquired from the patients and their attendants about the provision of treatment facilities.

An undertreatment patient Wajida Gul from Peshawars burst into tears while conversing with the CM. She told the CM that she had to come from Peshawar by leaving her children behind for undertaking her treatment. She acknowledged that treatment facilities in Lahore are comparatively much better.

CM directed the hospital officials to provide even better treatment facilities to Wajida Gul.

CM inquired from an elderly patient as how long she has been admitted in the hospital. The woman told the CM that she has arrived in the hospital since one week. The elderly patient held the hand of CM Maryam Nawaz and prayed for her. The elderly patient remarked that their leader is Nawaz Sharif and conveyed her Salam to him.

CM replied that that she has come to inquire after her health on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. CM listened to the problems of nurses at the emergency counter and directed the Health Minister to undertake a prompt action in this regard.

Maryam Nawaz identified spilling of water from the installed airconditioner in the ward and directed to undertake its cleaning.

CM expressed her displeasure over witnessing dirty bedsheets lying on the beds. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Suleman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and other relevant officials also accompanied the CM.