Commissioner asks people not to be afraid, instead follow precautions

People should not get afraid of coronavirus instead adopt precautionary measures suggested by the government in order to stay safe from the fatal virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :People should not get afraid of coronavirus instead adopt precautionary measures suggested by the government in order to stay safe from the fatal virus.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a high-level video link meeting at his office here Thursday. He told that the officers should make sure that the steps taken by the government to curb coronavirus are implemented in true letter and spirit.

He said that no leniency should be shown in imposing of Article 144.

Commissioner directed to take strict action against overpricing and hoarding. He said that cooperation from people was important in making the government's initiatives against coronavirus successful.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf and Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad participated in the meeting through video-link.