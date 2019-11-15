UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Calls For Focusing On Refusal Cases In Anti Polio Vaccination Campaign

Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:57 PM

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch has asked the officials of health and other departments to play important role during anti-polio vaccination campaign as it was a national obligation to save coming generations from permanent disability

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch has asked the officials of health and other departments to play important role during anti-polio vaccination campaign as it was a national obligation to save coming generations from permanent disability.

He was chairing a meeting here on Thursday at his camp office to review ongoing anti polio drive in district Hyderabad.

Abass Baloch directed the district health officer Dr. Masood Jaffery to keep focus on refusal cases so that parents of such children could be convinced to get their children vaccinated.

He advised that services of religious leaders and ulema would also be utilized in this regard. Commissioner said that Chief Minister Sindh had clearly directed to achieve 100% target of anti polio vaccination drive.

Abass Baloch also assured the district health officer that every possible security would be provided to polio workers.

No negligence in discharging responsibilities would be tolerated and action would be taken against those who were found negligent in this regard, Commissioner warned and said that no explanation would be accepted as it was a matter of the health of children.

The Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro, Additional Commissioner II Tahir Ali , Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Fida Hussain Shoro, AC rural Subhan Shoro, representative of WHO Dr. Santosh, officials of health department and others were also attended the meeting.

