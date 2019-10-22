UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan Orders Free Medicines For Hepatitis Patients

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Ali Sahu has directed the DHQ Hospital Lodhran officials to provide free medicines to hepatitis patients with awareness on how to stay safe with regard to treatment as well as prevention

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Ali Sahu has directed the DHQ Hospital Lodhran officials to provide free medicines to hepatitis patients with awareness on how to stay safe with regard to treatment as well as prevention.

The commissioner said this after opening a free hepatitis blood screening camp at the hospital, here on Tuesday.

He said that the Punjab government was providing free blood screening against hepatitis disease and asked the hospital administration to provide free medicines to hepatitis patients.

Deputy commissioner Imran Qureshi, CEO health Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, ADCR Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah, and other officials were present.

Camp In-charge Dr Naveed Iqbal Khand informed the commissioner that they were providing blood screening result to people within 10-15 minutes after taking samples and those found negative being vaccinated on the spot.

