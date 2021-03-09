UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Five More Lives In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:07 PM

At least five more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2118 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :At least five more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2118 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department KP Monday said 140 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 74167.

The report said that a total of 69527 people have recovered from the infection as 130 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.

The report said that 33 new cases of the virus were reported from Peshawar during the last 24 hours, adding that the number of deaths in the district has reached 1116.

