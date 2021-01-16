UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Four More Lives At Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:09 PM

Corona claims four more lives at Nishtar Hospital

Another four patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Another four patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ahmad Ali (40) Abid Hussain (65) Sardar Muhammed (50) and Altaf Hussain (65) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Ahmad Ali belonged to Vehari, Abid Hussain to Muzaffargarh, Sardar Muhammed Khanewal while Altaf Hussain hailed from Layyah, he informed.

Forty-eight patients were tested positive and 20 were suspected out of total 105 cases brought to admit here, he stated.

Fifty patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari From

Recent Stories

Distance learning extended 3 more weeks for Abu Dh ..

11 minutes ago

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn are willing to be more ope ..

14 minutes ago

A dark horse contender in the wearables market, re ..

17 minutes ago

January 2021’s Biggest Launch, OPPO Reno5 is Now ..

26 minutes ago

Trump's Accounts on Facebook, Instagram Unblocked ..

37 minutes ago

Disarray as two test positive for virus on Austral ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.