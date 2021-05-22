Corona virus continues to decrease in severity in KP

The coronavirus has continued decreasing in severity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rate of positive cases of corona is 15.3% across the province, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The coronavirus has continued decreasing in severity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rate of positive cases of corona is 15.3% across the province, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday.

The rate of positive cases in Peshawar and Mardan in the last 7 days is 12.12% and the rate of corona positive cases in Bajaur and Shangla during a week is 10.10% while the rate of positive cases in 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is less than 10%, the official of the Health Department disclosed.

He said the positive cases of corona in 21 districts are between one to four percent and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has also seen a significant decline in active cases of corona in the province.

He informed that there are a total of 6,790 active cases of corona in the province and a total of 1,194 admitted patients of Corona in different hospitals of the province.

The number of active cases of corona in the provincial capital has dropped to 764, he said. He said, 412 patients of Corona are admitted in three major hospitals of the provincial capital including Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He said, in Hayatabad Medical Complex 204 beds allotted for Corona patients and currently 135 Corona patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital while 59 beds are vacant. The hospital, he said, is allotted 38 ventilators for corona patients.

He said, Corona patients are undergoing treatment on 22 ventilators and 16 ventilators are vacant in the hospital.