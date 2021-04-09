Corona ward sets up at Govt General Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the city, a coronavirus ward has been set up at Government General Hospital (GGH), Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The capacity in the two big hospitals including Civil and Allied had almost been filled with patients suffering from the deadly virus.

GGH Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Muneeb Ahmed said here on Friday that medical emergency, ICU and isolation wards in the hospital had been reserved for coronavirus patients initially.

He said that initially, 24 beds in medical emergency had been allocated for coronavirus patients. "If patients' numbers increased, the beds in the other wards including ENT, Gynaecology and medical may also be vacated,'' he added.

DMS said that 46 beds with high flow oxygen and 150 beds with central oxygenwould be arranged for the coronavirus patients while a total 210 oxygen cylinderswill remain present in the hospital.