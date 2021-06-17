Coronavirus: Latest global developments

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

- Tokyo to lift emergency - A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions will be lifted on June 20, just over a month before the Olympics, but the government will implement other measures until July 11 including limiting alcohol sales

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Tokyo to lift emergency - A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions will be lifted on June 20, just over a month before the Olympics, but the government will implement other measures until July 11 including limiting alcohol sales.

- Legal action over travel rules - Irish no-frills airline Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) are to launch a legal challenge against the UK government over its Covid traffic-light travel restrictions, seeking greater transparency in how destinations are classified.

- Australia restricts AstraZeneca - Australia recommends AstraZeneca's jab should not be given to people under 60 in a fresh blow to the country's glacial vaccine rollout.

- Poor results for German jab - A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Germany's CureVac is shown to be just 47 percent effective in an interim analysis of its late-stage trial.

- Vaccine passport - Japan says it will make a vaccine passport available from next month for Japanese travellers, as governments around the world experiment with ways to relaunch tourism and business trips.

- Pre-pandemic NZ - New Zealand's economy posted better-than-expected growth of 1.

6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, official data shows, with analysts saying activity has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

- Back to the seas - The first cruise ship in more than a year docks at Cozumel island on Mexico's Caribbean coast, greeted by mariachi music and a banner reading: "Welcome back." - Party time in Austria - Austria says partygoers will be allowed to hit the dance floor again in July as nightclubs reopen in line with a broader easing of measures.

- 3.8 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,835,238 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 600,653 deaths, followed by Brazil with 493,693, India with 381,903, Mexico with 230,624, Peru with 189,522 and the Russia with 127,992.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

