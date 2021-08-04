Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital was gradually increasing and the number of patients has reached till 140, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim informed journalists here on Wednesday.

The number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit is 1.

Hospital administration allotted 400 beds for coronavirus patients.