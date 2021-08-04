UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Patients Surged To 140 In Lady Reading Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:59 PM

Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading Hospital

The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital was gradually increasing and the number of patients has reached till 140, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim informed journalists here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital was gradually increasing and the number of patients has reached till 140, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim informed journalists here on Wednesday.

The number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit is 1.

Hospital administration allotted 400 beds for coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

24 seconds ago
 Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern ..

Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern Lebanon - Reports

27 seconds ago
 AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi ..

AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi as PM

3 minutes ago
 Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Sp ..

Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic e ..

Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic event final after 53 years

3 minutes ago
 Ministers, NSA condemn India for not allowing fore ..

Ministers, NSA condemn India for not allowing foreign journalist’s visit to II ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.