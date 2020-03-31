UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Testing Kits Verified By Chinese Govt: NDMA

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:35 PM

Coronavirus testing kits verified by Chinese govt: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday has confirmed that all Coronavirus testing kits have been verified by the Chinese government.

In a tweet, NDMA informed that all the coronavirus testing kits received by NDMA were coming from China via Pakistani Embassy.

"These kits are certified by the Chinese government so there is no compliance with the unverified kits," it added.

