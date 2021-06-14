UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Vaccination Successfully Underway In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:44 PM

Coronavirus vaccination successfully underway in Punjab

The coronavirus vaccination campaign is successfully underway across all the vaccination centers of Punjab and 227,378 citizens were vaccinated during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination campaign is successfully underway across all the vaccination centers of Punjab and 227,378 citizens were vaccinated during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson on Monday, the total number of vaccinated citizens reached 6,050,769.

So far, 479,967 healthcare workers across Punjab were given the first dose of corona vaccine,while 268,988 healthcare were given the second dose.

Walk-in vaccination was currently being provided to all people over the age of 18 across the province.

Whereas, as many as 4,304,831 people over the age of 18 across the province were given the first dose of corona vaccine,while 973,997 people were given the second dose so far.

A total of 748,955 healthcare workers and 5,278,828 common citizens above the age of 18 years were vaccinated across the province.

The citizens can contact 1033 for all information about vaccines or vaccinations.

Related Topics

Punjab All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faf du Plessis faces memory loss following concusi ..

5 minutes ago

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint of Russian National ..

2 minutes ago

Putin expects 'constructive' cooperation with new ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Chinese Ambassador ..

9 minutes ago

Local POL production increases 17.52% in 10 months ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand's Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.