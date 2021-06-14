Coronavirus vaccination successfully underway in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination campaign is successfully underway across all the vaccination centers of Punjab and 227,378 citizens were vaccinated during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson on Monday, the total number of vaccinated citizens reached 6,050,769.

So far, 479,967 healthcare workers across Punjab were given the first dose of corona vaccine,while 268,988 healthcare were given the second dose.

Walk-in vaccination was currently being provided to all people over the age of 18 across the province.

Whereas, as many as 4,304,831 people over the age of 18 across the province were given the first dose of corona vaccine,while 973,997 people were given the second dose so far.

A total of 748,955 healthcare workers and 5,278,828 common citizens above the age of 18 years were vaccinated across the province.

The citizens can contact 1033 for all information about vaccines or vaccinations.