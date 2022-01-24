COVID-19 cases cross 10M mark in Africa

The COVID-19 infections in Africa have reached 10.4 million while the death toll stands at 235,507, according to the latest update by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The COVID-19 infections in Africa have reached 10.4 million while the death toll stands at 235,507, according to the latest update by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The update stated that to date 9.3 million people have recovered from the infection on the continent of an estimated 1.37 billion people. The total tests conducted stand at 93 million.

On the continent, 15.

45% of the population are partially vaccinated, while 10.41% are fully vaccinated, the center said.

According to the report, African countries have been administering AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, and Moderna vaccines.Egypt has vaccinated 58.2 million people, Morocco 53.5 million and Nigeria has vaccinated 18.2 million of its people, the report stated.Over the past month, several African countries have also detected the omicron variant of the corona-virus.