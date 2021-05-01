UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Laos Reach 821

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:04 PM

COVID-19 cases in Laos reach 821

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos has reached 821 as 64 new cases were reported on Saturday

VIENTIANE, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos has reached 821 as 64 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh told a press conference here on Saturday that among the new cases, 49 were detected in capital Vientiane, 13 in Champasak, and one each in Saravan and Oudomxay province.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laos stands at 821, with 51 recoveries. Laos announced its first two COVID-19 confirmed cases on March 24 last year.

