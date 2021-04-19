UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 2 Lives, 68 New Infections In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :After the addition of 68 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the confirmed cases rose to 22,075 in the district with 20,347 to Rawalpindi and 1728 from other districts so far.

According to data from District Health Authority,19,034 patients were discharged after recovery and 4701 were quarantined including 2653 at home and 2048 in isolation.

It further displayed that patients reported during the last 24 hours,17 have their place in Rawal Town, 16 Potohar town,12 Rawalpindi Cantt,5 Islamabad and one each from Gujar khan, Murree, Attock, Haripur, KPK, and Lahore.

"Presently 174 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 25 in Holy Family Hospital, 14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,110 in Institute of Urology, 19 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 3 each in Hearts International Hospital and District Headquarter Hospital," the report said.

The report said that two patients have died in the last 24 hours belonged to Rawalpindi.

