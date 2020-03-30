Japan's health ministry and local governments said that 1,926 people had been infected with the COVID-19 virus in Japan as of 6:30 p.m. local time on Monday, although Japan's top government spokesperson "categorically denied" a lockdown of cities was imminent

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan's health ministry and local governments said that 1,926 people had been infected with the COVID-19 virus in Japan as of 6:30 p.m. local time on Monday, although Japan's top government spokesperson "categorically denied" a lockdown of cities was imminent.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 67 people, according to the health ministry, with the figure including those from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, close to Tokyo.

Of the 1,926 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Japan, the majority are still in Japan's capital city of Tokyo, which has now confirmed 443 cases, 13 more than of 10:30 a.m. local time this morning, with a recent spike in cases in the capital leading to unofficial reports of an imminent lockdown to contain the virus.

Amid speculation and rumors in Japan online saying the government will declare a state of emergency on Wednesday and implement a lockdown of cities the following day, Japan's top government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday "categorically denied the rumor," according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

The request to ask residents in Tokyo to continue working from home and refrain from going out in the evenings, however, is expected to remain in place until at least April 12, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike had previously requested a "soft" lockdown for the capital, asking that people in Tokyo stay at home over the weekend due to the number of infections recorded in the capital spiking recently.

Tokyo's surrounding prefectures had also requested their residents not to visit Tokyo over the weekend.

At least 68 new infections were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, marking its biggest daily increase, a metropolitan government official said, with Sunday's figure following 63 cases reported on Saturday and 40 on Friday.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido recorded 176 COVID-19 cases, Aichi Prefecture 167 cases, while Chiba Prefecture has confirmed 158 COVID-19 infections, health ministry and local authorities said Monday.

The health ministry also said there are currently a total of 65 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators to receive respiratory assistance or have been admitted to intensive care units for medical treatment.

The ministry added that in total, 975 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved, according to the latest statistics.