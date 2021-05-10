Covid-19 keep upward trend in Attock district

The third wave of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) is getting thin and the situation in Attock district keeps an upward trend as six more persons tested positive during the last 24 hours raising the tally to 2067

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The third wave of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) is getting thin and the situation in Attock district keeps an upward trend as six more persons tested positive during the last 24 hours raising the tally to 2067.

According to health authorities, during the month of May as many as 6 persons lost battle to the virus while 90 were tested positive during the month so far.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain said that among new positive patients 3 belongs to Pindigheab, two in Attock city while one belongs to Hazro.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is180 and in which 175 are home isolated while five others are hospitalized.

While giving details of active patients in the district, he informed that there are 127 active patients in Attock city, 16 in Jand, 15 in Hazro, 12 in Pindigheab, 3 in Hassanabdal while as number in Fatehjang.

He informed that as many as four suspected patients are also admitted in hospitals in which three are in critical condition.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district raised to 33,338 while screening of as many as 36,590 persons was carried out across the district in which 31,033 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 238 suspected patients are awaited.

He informed that so far 1848 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 123 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far been carried out in the district.