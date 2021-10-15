UrduPoint.com

DC For Comprehensive Surveillance Of Dengue Larvae

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:24 PM

DC for comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi directed health department to conduct comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae across the district under preventive measures to control dengue virus spread

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi directed health department to conduct comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae across the district under preventive measures to control dengue virus spread.

Presiding over a meeting regarding dengue virus here on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that eradication of dengue larvae was top priority of the district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to speed up indoor and outdoor surveillance and check dengue hot spots on daily basis. He asked for collection of dengue larvae samples from all schools and sent to health department for further action.

He urged officers to upload daily base activities through android system and avoid putting wrong figures on the system otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He said that every citizen must play role for eradication of dengue larvae.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the dengue related activities at district jail Vehari and urged officers concerned to continue such activities at other departments with the same spirit.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, ADCG Khalid Mahmood Gilani, CEO education Muhammad Sohaib Imran, DHO Dr Muhammad Javed Khalid and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

