DC inaugurates anti-Polio drive

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar inaugurated the 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign on Monday by administering Polio drops to children and marking fingers at Mother and Child Health Care Center here.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that making the polio campaign successful is a national obligation and all of us have to play a joint role in eradicating Polio from society, he added.

He stressed officials of the Health department to keep strict vigilance of polio teams, coverage of refusal cases and ensure achievement of targets.

He said it would be taken care that no child left without Polio vaccination during the campaign. The Deputy Commissioner appealed the parents to cooperate with house to house visiting Polio teams to administer Polio drops to children to prevent them from lifelong disability.

Briefing on the occasion, District Health Officer, Dr Daulat Jamali and District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that more than 3,33000 children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated during during the National Anti-Polio Campaign across district.

He said that for vaccination purposes 1038 teams have been formed.

Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah, Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Ameena Brohi, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and officials of concerned departments were present on the occasion.