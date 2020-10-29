UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Strict Monitoring On Last Day Of Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the officers of Health Department to ensure strict monitoring on the last day of anti-polio campaign so that 100 per cent results of the drive could be achieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the officers of Health Department to ensure strict monitoring on the last day of anti-polio campaign so that 100 per cent results of the drive could be achieved. He was addressing a meeting, held on Thursday to review targets of ongoing anti-polio drive.

He said that on the last day of the special campaign, monitoring teams should go door to door to ensure that children were vaccinated against polio while door marking should also be checked so that no child be left without vaccination for any reason.

He urged the Health Department officials to rectify the issues raised by World Health Organisation without any delay and submit its report at the earliest.

