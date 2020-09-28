Dedicated Club Food, Pediatric Orthopedic services launched at Prime Teaching Hospital

Prime Teaching Hospital (PTH), a tertiary care hospital of Peshawar Medical College, Warsak road Peshawar started dedicated club foot and pediatric orthopedics services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Teaching Hospital (PTH), a tertiary care hospital of Peshawar Medical College, Warsak road Peshawar started dedicated club foot and pediatric orthopedics services.

The aim of the PTH is to provide state of the art pediatric orthopedics care for the children with musculoskeletal problems, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Internationally renowned Orthopedic and Spine Surgeon Prof. Dr. Amer Aziz inaugurated club foot and Pediatric orthopedic clinic last night at PTH.

Prof Dr. Amer Aziz is the chairman and head of department of orthopedics and spine unit at Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, Lahore. So far Prof. Amer Aziz had trained 110 FCPS orthopedic surgeons.

Dr. Saeed Ahmad, who is one of very few Pediatric orthopedic surgeons in Pakistan, will be in charge of Club foot and Pediatric orthopedic services.

It is worth mentioning that in Pakistan 40 percent of population is below 18 years of age and there are very few hospitals providing dedicated pediatric orthopedics services.

According to experts children are not small adults and they are still growing and there response to injuries, infections and deformities is different than adults. Treating children has long term effect, recurrence of deformity is very high, and after treatment growth disturbances may occur. Treating childhood deformities need long term follow up, detail counseling of the parents, helping children reduces burden of care on parents and society.

It is pertinent to share that Pediatric Orthopedic surgeons diagnose, treat and manage children musculoskeletal problems in children such as Club foot incidence 1/1000, Pediatric hip disorders like DDH, Perthes disease, Childhood fractures, Bone fragility disorders like Osteogensis Imperfecta ,Genu valgum and Genu varum, Neuromuscular disorders CP, Myelomeningocele and Arthrogryposis, Congenital Lower Limb anomalies, Congenital and Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis and Upper limb birth palsies.