Dengue cases continue to mount in Laos

Lao Ministry of Health urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever, as infections continue to rise

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Lao Ministry of Health urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever, as infections continue to rise.

Dengue cases in Laos have risen to 7,504 with 12 deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in capital Vientiane at 1,710, while 875 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, and 706 cases were reported in Bokeo province.

The 12 deaths included four in Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan respectively, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet and Phongsaly province.

Every family should throw out water in jars, vases, and dishes and should cover such vessels to prevent more water from filling them up.

If people fall ill, they should suspect that dengue may be the cause of their illness and get blood test at a hospital, said the report.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.