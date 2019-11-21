UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad For Coordinated Efforts To Eradicate Polio From Country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, Thursday said that eradication of polio was a national obligation therefore coordinated efforts were needed to accomplish the task.

She was chairing a meeting here at her office to review arrangements made for upcoming anti polio campaign set to start from December 16 to 20 in the district.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in their responsibility as that was a national cause to save new generation from permanent disability.

Ayesha Abro directed the Police to provide complete security to polio teams during anti polio campaign in order to cover all areas without any disturbance. The ASP Cantt.

Zahida Parveen Jamro has assured that all available security would be provided to polio workers during anti polio drive.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the officers concerned on recently held successful campaign and said the Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch had also praised their performance and decided to award appreciation certificates to them for their best performance.

She emphasized upon anti polio workers and officials to keep focus on refusal cases so that no refusal case be reported in the district.

The District Health Officer, Dr. Masood Jaffery, informed the meeting that to vaccinate around 3,39,996 children 1052 mobile, 118 fixed points and 23 transit teams would be constituted to perform their duties during the campaign.

