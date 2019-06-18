UrduPoint.com
DG Health Chairs Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

DG health chairs meeting

On the direction of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir chaired an important meeting with lady health supervisors and lady health workers in his office here on Tuesday

Addressing the participants, the director general said that government was resolving the issues of lady health supervisors and lady health workers on priority basis.

He said that mutual consultation on right forum was required for resolution of the problems whereas agitation was not the solution of any issue. He said that lady health supervisors and lady health workers should play their due role to make anti-polio campaign a success.

He said that a training session would be launched for the capacity building of lady health supervisors and lady health workers in the province.

He further said that, on the direction of minister health, the issue of seniority of lady health supervisors and lady health workers had been resolved first time in the history and added that that lady health supervisors and lady health workers could approach anytime to his office for the redressal of their grievances.

A large number of lady health supervisors and lady health workers attended the meeting.

