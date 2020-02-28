DG Health for dedicated entrance, counters for coronavirus suspected patients at hospitals

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:18 PM

Director General Health Punjab, Dr Haroon Jahangir, stressed the need of ensuring dedicated entrance and counter for suspected cases of coronavirus at public hospitals across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Health Punjab, Dr Haroon Jahangir, stressed the need of ensuring dedicated entrance and counter for suspected cases of coronavirus at public hospitals across the province.

Talking to APP on Friday, Dr Haroon Jahangir said that dedicated entry gates and counters would reduce the risk of suspected patient contact with healthy people which will be helpful for controlling the cases furthering.

He said that a suspected case had a definition and a patient is admitted to a hospital after he falls in the ambit of the definition adding that masses should not a panick in this regard.

"We have trained the doctors and paramedics at the hospitals for this purpose and the suspected cases are being treated under due health protocols," the DG Health said and added that Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) were being followed in the health facilities.

National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad is conducting the test of coronavirus suspected cases samples to confirm whether they are tested positive or otherwise, he informed.

" I'm touring different cities of the provinces for monitoring the situation in person and all stakeholders are working with a coordination in this connection," he explained.

Recently, he paid a visit to Nishtar Hospital, Multan, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, DHQs and other hospitals to strengthen the efforts made by health department, Dr Haroon concluded.

