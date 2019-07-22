DHO directed to submit detailed report regarding shortage of staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio has asked the district health officer to submit detailed report regarding shortage of medical, paramedical and other staff so that the required strength of all government hospitals of the district could be fulfilled.

The health and education are in priorities of the government so that all out efforts are being made in order to provide required facilities to the people in these sectors, the Deputy Commissioner expressed these remarks while addressing open katchery, organized by District Health Committee at Taluka Hospital Hala on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the district health committee has been constituted on the orders of Sindh High Court aimed to provide maximum health facilities to the people.

The district Matiari is located along National Highway therefore required medical and paramedical staff should be made available round the clock in all taluka hospitals of the district along with life saving drugs, medical equipments and ambulances in order to tackle the fetal cases, he added.

On the orders of Sindh High Court, he informed that open katcheries will be organized in all taluka hospitals in the first phase while in the second leg, organizing of open courts will be ensured in rural health centres and dispensaries, he informed.

He said that objective of organizing such open katcheries was to formulate a comprehensive strategy for improvement in health sector on the basis of the suggestions and recommendations of the people.