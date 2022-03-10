UrduPoint.com

DHQ Organizes Walk On World Kidney Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 04:02 PM

DHQ Organizes walk on World Kidney Day

An awareness walk was organized by the staff of District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in Khawnewal for World Kidney Day here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :An awareness walk was organized by the staff of District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in Khawnewal for World Kidney Day here on Thursday.

The DHQ Nephrology, Pediatric Medicines and the Pediatric Nephrology departments attended the awareness walk which began from DHQ's main gate and culminated at Kachahri Morr.

The awareness walk was led by the DHQ medical staff consisting of Ms, Dr Muhammad Nabeel Saleem, kidney specialist, Dr. Masroor, Dr. Zafer, Dr. Amjed, Dr. Kashif and others participated after cutting the cake with kidney patients in the respective kidney ward.

The participants were carrying banners and placards containing information and awareness inscribed about the kidneys.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Masroor underscored the importance of healthy kidneys, saying that precaution was the only way to avoid renal diseases.

Delayed diagnoses cause the intensity of the disease, he said adding that regular checks up reduce the chances of complexities of any disease.

