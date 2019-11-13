UrduPoint.com
Diabetes Inherited Disease: PGMI Principal

Wed 13th November 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar said on Wednesday that people were getting diabetes inherited by their families and such persons should be more careful in preventive measures.

Addressing a function titled "Diabetes and Families" at Lahore General Hospital, he said that excessive use fast food in diet and no exercise were among the major causes of diabetes.

He said that Pakistan was on the 5th number with regard to diabetes while the death rate among women was more due to the disease.

He said that unfortunately, diabetes had become family disease. He said that till 1980 in male diabetes was 4.

3 per cent which exceeded more than double in 2014 and reached to the graph of 9 per cent while in women folk this rate had reached from 5.1 to 7.9 per cent.

Principal PGMI Prof. Al-fareed Zafar said that to be lethargic and increase in weight were also main reasons of diabetes. He laid stress on regular medical checkup and control at the stage of "pre-diabetic".

Similarly, high blood pressure and proper working of heart should also be ensured. He said that smoking should be avoided at all costs and proper condition of feet should be ensured.

Prof. Al-fareed said that kidneys, eyes, heart and feet should be checked up regularly and no risk should be taken in this regard.

