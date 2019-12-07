Dirty makeup sponges harbor dangerous bacteria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Millions of people around the world use makeup to enhance their features and express their personality.According to recent data, as of May 2017, 31% of people aged 18-29 years, 41% of people aged 30-59 years, and 35% of individuals aged 60 years and over wear makeup on a daily basis in the United States.However, applying makeup in bathrooms, public toilets, and on car, train, and plane journeys gives makeup products and associated beauty tools plenty of opportunities to gather potentially harmful bacteria.All makeup products have a "shelf life," which refers to the period during which they are typically safe to use.

The duration of this period varies from product to product, and improper use of makeup such as rubbing eyeshadow with unclean fingers can affect it, too.Many companies use a symbol (an opened makeup jar) and a number representing a number of months on the packaging to indicate how long these products are safe to use for after a person has opened them.

European Union regulations enforce the rule that all makeup products on sale in E.U.

countries should feature this shelf life information, which they call "period of time after opening," on the packaging. However, the same is not true for the U.S.According to the food and Drug Administration (FDA), "[t]here are no U.S.

laws or regulationsTrusted Source that require cosmetics [including makeup] to have specific shelf lives or have expiration dates on their labels." As a result, in the U.S., at least, manufacturers can get away with not giving consumers any information about the length of time for which a makeup product remains safe.Additionally, many makeup users also own special tools, such as brushes and sponges, to apply their products.

These tools, too, can easily pick up harmful bacteria, but many users still neglect to clean them as frequently as they should.