District judiciary nominates focal persons for ensuring anti-corona steps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The district judiciary has nominated focal persons for ensuring implementation of guidelines issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to check the spread of coronavirus in the courts.

The step has been taken in the light of instructions issued by the LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. The chief justice has issued guidelines to protect judges, lawyers and litigants from coronavirus in the courts, a few days ago, in the wake of second wave of virus, says a LHC press release issued here on Monday.

The focal persons would ensure implementation of the guidelines issued by the LHC. They would monitor the steps taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the sessions and civil courts of their respective districts and would report to the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC, if a positive case surfaced among judges or staff of any court. Similarly, focal persons would be responsible for ensuring full care of affected patients and provision of all kinds of medical facilities, besides maintaining liaison with the district administration and district health authorities to check the spread of Coronavirus in the courts and minimize its risks.

As per details, Additional District and Sessions Judge Saifullah Sohal had been nominated as focal person for the district courts of Lahore, Senior Civil Judge Mohsin Ali Khan for the district courts of Sheikhupura. Additional District and Sessions Judge Asim Manzoor for district courts of Nankana Sahib, Senior Civil Judge Shakeel Ahmed Goraya for district courts of Sahiwal, Senior Civil Judge for district courts of Rawalpindi, Civil Judge Muhammad Nasar Ullah Wattoo for district courts of Faisalabad, Senior Civil Judge Rashid Tufail Rehan for district courts of Jhelum, Senior Civil Judge Shahid Mahmood for district curts of Jhang, Senior Civil Judge Dildar Shah for district courts of Gujranwala and Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Afzal Bhatti for district courts of Bahawalnagar while Senior Civil Judge Khurram Shehzad Mirani would act as focal person for district courts of Rajanpur.