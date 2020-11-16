UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Judiciary Nominates Focal Persons For Ensuring Anti-corona Steps

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

District judiciary nominates focal persons for ensuring anti-corona steps

The district judiciary has nominated focal persons for ensuring implementation of guidelines issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to check the spread of coronavirus in the courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The district judiciary has nominated focal persons for ensuring implementation of guidelines issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to check the spread of coronavirus in the courts.

The step has been taken in the light of instructions issued by the LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. The chief justice has issued guidelines to protect judges, lawyers and litigants from coronavirus in the courts, a few days ago, in the wake of second wave of virus, says a LHC press release issued here on Monday.

The focal persons would ensure implementation of the guidelines issued by the LHC. They would monitor the steps taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the sessions and civil courts of their respective districts and would report to the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC, if a positive case surfaced among judges or staff of any court. Similarly, focal persons would be responsible for ensuring full care of affected patients and provision of all kinds of medical facilities, besides maintaining liaison with the district administration and district health authorities to check the spread of Coronavirus in the courts and minimize its risks.

As per details, Additional District and Sessions Judge Saifullah Sohal had been nominated as focal person for the district courts of Lahore, Senior Civil Judge Mohsin Ali Khan for the district courts of Sheikhupura. Additional District and Sessions Judge Asim Manzoor for district courts of Nankana Sahib, Senior Civil Judge Shakeel Ahmed Goraya for district courts of Sahiwal, Senior Civil Judge for district courts of Rawalpindi, Civil Judge Muhammad Nasar Ullah Wattoo for district courts of Faisalabad, Senior Civil Judge Rashid Tufail Rehan for district courts of Jhelum, Senior Civil Judge Shahid Mahmood for district curts of Jhang, Senior Civil Judge Dildar Shah for district courts of Gujranwala and Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Afzal Bhatti for district courts of Bahawalnagar while Senior Civil Judge Khurram Shehzad Mirani would act as focal person for district courts of Rajanpur.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Faisalabad Lahore High Court Lawyers Rashid Sahiwal Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Jhelum Nankana Sahib Rajanpur Shakeel All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Nuclear Regulators explore collaboratio ..

1 minute ago

Grealish earns rave reviews despite England's slum ..

4 minutes ago

Two accused shot dead at sessions court

6 minutes ago

SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema ..

6 minutes ago

One suspect held in sargodha

6 minutes ago

NIT records 13 pc growth in just few months, VP NI ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.